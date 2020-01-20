Quantcast
Home / Inside Tract / JLL arranges $106.7M joint venture partnership for industrial acquisitions (access required)

By: Staff Report January 20, 2020

JLL announced today that it has arranged a $106.7-million, strategic, industrial-focused joint venture partnership that includes an equity interest in an existing portfolio of 14 high-quality industrial assets totaling 931,398 square feet in addition to the intent to programmatically acquire additional industrial assets in key logistics markets. JLL worked on behalf of The Meritex Company to ...

