Home / Inside Tract / Construction Employment Increases In 231 Out Of 358 Metro Areas

Construction Employment Increases In 231 Out Of 358 Metro Areas

By: Staff Report January 20, 2020

Construction employment grew in 231, or 65 percent, out of 358 metro areas between October 2018 and October 2019, declined in 69 and was unchanged in 58, according to a new analysis of federal employment data released today by the Associated General Contractors of America. Association officials said hourly craftworker positions remain difficult to fill ...

