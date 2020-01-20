Quantcast
Constrained Supply Slows U.S. Industrial Real Estate Absorption Despite Record Construction Volume (access required)

Vacancy Crests 5.0% as Occupiers Hold Out for New Developments

By: Staff Report January 20, 2020

Demand for industrial property continues to outstrip developers’ capacity to deliver new space, according to Transwestern’s latest national report on the sector. Occupiers soaked up a net 41.2 million square feet in the third quarter of 2019, a 23% decrease from 53.2 million square feet absorbed in the previous quarter and less than half the ...

