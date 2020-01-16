Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Economy / Waning Affordability Contributes to Slower Job Growth (access required)

Waning Affordability Contributes to Slower Job Growth (access required)

By: Staff Report January 16, 2020

Metro areas where affordability has worsened over the last five years have seen a decline in job growth during that same period. These findings come from a new National Association of Realtors® study, which examined the top 174 metro areas and ranked them based on affordability.1 NAR analyzed the shift in affordability ranking, considering the pace ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo