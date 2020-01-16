Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Economy / JLL completes $16.6M sale of medical office campus in Charlotte MSA (access required)

JLL completes $16.6M sale of medical office campus in Charlotte MSA (access required)

Serves as Piedmont HealthCare’s largest, all-in-one location in the region 

By: Staff Report January 16, 2020

  JLL Capital Markets has announced that it has closed the $16.6 million sale of The Piedmont Healthcare Medical Office Campus, a five-building, 91,844-square-foot medical office campus in Statesville. JLL represented the seller, SMG Leasing Associates, LLC, a real estate group comprising present and former Piedmont Healthcare physicians, and procured the buyer, a healthcare REIT.     The Piedmont Healthcare ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo