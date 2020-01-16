Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Inside Tract / Golden LEAF initiative to address urgent workforce demands (access required)

Golden LEAF initiative to address urgent workforce demands (access required)

By: Staff Report January 16, 2020

Golden LEAF has launched a $5 million strategic initiative to help grow the state’s available skilled workforce to meet urgent industry needs. Golden LEAF Opportunities for Work (GLOW) will help working-age adults with barriers to employment receive the skills needed to obtain high-demand jobs in communities served by the Foundation. Applications are due at noon on ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo