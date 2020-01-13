Quantcast
By: Carrie Schwab-Pomerantz January 13, 2020

Dear Readers: What do dinosaurs and virtual reality have to do with financial education? A lot, according to teachers who responded to the most recent financial education Innovation Challenge sponsored by the Charles Schwab Foundation in partnership with DonorsChoose. The challenge asked entrepreneurial K-12 teachers to come up with innovative ideas to bring financial concepts ...

