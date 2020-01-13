Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Inside Tract / Office Construction Lifts U.S. Asking Rental Rate, But Slowing Absorption In Q3 Raises Concerns (access required)

Office Construction Lifts U.S. Asking Rental Rate, But Slowing Absorption In Q3 Raises Concerns (access required)

By: Staff Report January 13, 2020

A rising tide of new office projects may be skewing the national average rental rate upward and obscuring increased leasing challenges for second-generation properties in many markets, Transwestern’s latest U.S. office market report suggests. Monthly asking rent averaged $26.97 per square foot in the third quarter, representing a 3.4% increase from a year earlier and a ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo