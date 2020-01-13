Quantcast
Mortgage Rates Tick Up (access required)

By: Staff Report January 13, 2020

Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) has released the results of its Primary Mortgage Market Survey® (PMMS®), showing that the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage (FRM) averaged 3.75 percent. “The modest uptick in mortgage rates over the last two months reflects declining recession fears and a more sanguine outlook for the global economy,” said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac’s Chief Economist. ...

