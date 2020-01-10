Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Inside Tract / JLL Report: Rent growth, construction steady as Charlotte anticipates deliveries, relocations, & expansions (access required)

JLL Report: Rent growth, construction steady as Charlotte anticipates deliveries, relocations, & expansions (access required)

By: Staff Report January 10, 2020

Organic growth and external expansions increase demand for new office space in the market, creating low vacancy and sustained rent growth. Over 3 million square feet under development in Charlotte’s CBD;  56%of new space is already preleased. To retain tenants and workforce, suburban submarkets fight to increase amenities and develop urban nodes in mixed-use ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo