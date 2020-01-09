Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Inside Tract / Only 6% of U.S. Businesses Offer Any Child Care Benefits, Highlighting Significant Challenges for Working Parents (access required)

Only 6% of U.S. Businesses Offer Any Child Care Benefits, Highlighting Significant Challenges for Working Parents (access required)

By: Staff Report January 9, 2020

Only 6% of companies in the U.S. offer any child care benefits according to a new survey by Clutch, the leading B2B ratings and reviews platform. This is despite the fact that the average annual cost of daycare for one infant or toddler is $11,666 and can soar much higher depending on where the family ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo