Athleta and V’s Barbershop Join Waverly Retail Lineup (access required)

New tenants sign leases as Foxcroft Wine Co. celebrates grand opening

By: Scott Baughman January 9, 2020

  Popular fitness and lifestyle apparel company Athleta and V’s Barbershop have signed leases at Waverly, and Foxcroft Wine Co. has opened its new location at the 90-acre mixed-use community in south Charlotte. Athleta (3,469 square feet) creates versatile premium performance apparel designed by women athletes to inspire a community of active, confident women and girls to ...

