Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Inside Tract / Younger Renters and Parents Sacrifice More to Make Rent (access required)

Younger Renters and Parents Sacrifice More to Make Rent (access required)

By: Staff Report January 6, 2020

As rents continue to steadily rise across the U.S., about a quarter of renters[i] say affording their rent payments is difficult or very difficult. To make ends meet, two-thirds of those renters make at least one financial sacrifice to afford their home, and half wouldn’t be able to afford an unexpected $1,000 expense, according to ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo