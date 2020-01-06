Quantcast
Redfin Report: New Home Sales Up 5.6% in the Third Quarter

By: Staff Report January 6, 2020

New-home sale prices dropped 1.5 percent year over year to a median of $370,300 in the third quarter, according to a new report from Redfin. This marks the biggest decline since at least 2012 and the third consecutive quarter of declines. Meanwhile, new-home sales rose 5.6 percent, marking the second consecutive quarter of increases. New-home supply ...

