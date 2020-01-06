Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Inside Tract / JLL arranges $21.3M financing for INQ 1101 in Morrisville (access required)

JLL arranges $21.3M financing for INQ 1101 in Morrisville (access required)

By: Staff Report January 6, 2020

JLL has announced that it has arranged $21.3 million in financing for INQ 1101, the redevelopment of a former Sam’s Club into Class A creative office space in the Durham-area community of Morrisville. JLL worked on behalf of a partnership between DRA Advisors LLC and Mainstreet Capital Partners, to secure the five-year, floating-rate loan through Amherst ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo