ENNICO: When SAFEs Aren't So Safe: Part 2 of 2

By: Cliff Ennico January 2, 2020

A simple agreement for future equity, or SAFE, is a contract between a company and an investor under which the investor puts money into the company in exchange for a promise to issue shares in the future upon the occurrence of a triggering event (usually the company's first round of venture capital financing). Like preferred stock ...

