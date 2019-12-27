Quantcast
Mohr Capital Signs Long-term Lease With United Rentals Inc. At University Highlands (access required)

By: Staff Report December 27, 2019

  Mohr Capital, a Dallas-based, privately held real estate investment firm, has agreed to lease a property located at University Highlands, 10330 David Taylor Drive in Charlotte, North Carolina, to United Rentals Inc. (“United”) for 12 years. United will take full occupancy of the nearly 100,000-square-foot facility in Spring 2020. The expansion will bring more than ...

