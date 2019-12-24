Quantcast
Groundfloor Pledges $10M Toward Charlotte’s Home Flippers And Independent Real Estate Developers (access required)

By: Staff Report December 24, 2019

GROUNDFLOOR, the alternative investment platform that allows everyone to build wealth through real estate, is today announcing its entrance into the Charlotte, N.C. market. To mark the occasion, the wealthtech company is pledging $10 million in dedicated financing for Charlotte’s home flippers and independent real estate developers. The goal of the pledge is to help ...

