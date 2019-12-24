Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Inside Tract / Freddie Mac December Forecast: Optimism Heading into 2020 (access required)

Freddie Mac December Forecast: Optimism Heading into 2020 (access required)

By: Staff Report December 24, 2019

According to Freddie Mac’s (OTCQB: FMCC) December Forecast, the housing market will continue to stand firm as home sales increase from 6.0 million in 2019 to 6.2 million in 2020 and, to 6.3 million in 2021. “A more accommodative monetary policy stance and robust labor market helped the U.S. housing market regain its footing in 2019,” ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo