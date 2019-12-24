Quantcast
ETF Fitness Now Open At Metropolitan (access required)

By: Staff Report December 24, 2019

  MPV Properties (MPV) is pleased to announce the opening of ETF Fitness at Metropolitan in Midtown Charlotte. The new 2,720 SF gym has taken the space formally occupied by Tropical Smoothie Cafe. ETF joins other tenants including Best Buy, Trader Joes, Marshalls, Zoës Kitchen, and Hickory Tavern.  “We are excited to bring the first Eat the ...

