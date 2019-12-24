Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Commercial Real Estate / Childress Klein and CGA Capital acquire Charlotte Metro Tower in Uptown for up to $675 million (access required)

Childress Klein and CGA Capital acquire Charlotte Metro Tower in Uptown for up to $675 million (access required)

By: Staff Report December 24, 2019

Charlotte developer Childress Klein and Maryland-based CGA Capital have acquired the Charlotte Metro Tower site at 525 S. Tryon Street in Uptown Charlotte from Duke Energy. In connection with its acquisition, the Childress Klein-CGA Capital joint venture simultaneously entered into a long-term lease with Duke Energy and have agreed to fully fund development and construction ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo