Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Inside Tract / U.S. Self Storage Street Rates Lag on Elevated Supply, Yardi Matrix Reports (access required)

U.S. Self Storage Street Rates Lag on Elevated Supply, Yardi Matrix Reports (access required)

By: Staff Report December 17, 2019

New deliveries continue to weigh on street rates in almost all U.S. self storage markets, according to a new report from Yardi® Matrix. New ground-up projects plus conversions and expansions produced a 2.5% year-over-year decline in street rates for standard 10x10 non-climate controlled units in September 2019. Rates fell in about 85% of the top markets ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo