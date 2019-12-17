Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Inside Tract / 9 In 10 Employees Come To Work Sick, Survey Shows (access required)

9 In 10 Employees Come To Work Sick, Survey Shows (access required)

By: Staff Report December 17, 2019

Are coworkers literally making each other sick? In new research from global staffing firm Accountemps, 90% of professionals admitted they've at least sometimes come to the office with cold or flu symptoms. Of those respondents, 33% always go to work even when they're under the weather. Among the 28 U.S. cities in the study, Charlotte, ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo