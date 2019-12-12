Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Inside Tract / U.S. Housing Inventory Falls to New Lows After Rebounding Before Home Shopping Season (access required)

U.S. Housing Inventory Falls to New Lows After Rebounding Before Home Shopping Season (access required)

By: Staff Report December 12, 2019

The gains from a modest buildup of inventory earlier this year were more than erased during the 2019 home shopping season, according to the September Zillow® Real Estate Market Report.i Inventory grew year-over-year in each month between September 2018 and February 2019, likely due to softening demand after a period of rapid price growth. This reversed ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo