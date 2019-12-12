Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Inside Tract / David Weekley Homes Now Selling In Lesleewood (access required)

David Weekley Homes Now Selling In Lesleewood (access required)

By: Staff Report December 12, 2019

David Weekley Homes, the nation’s largest privately-held builder, is now selling new paired homes in Lesleewood. Located in south Charlotte near SouthPark, Lesleewood features 24 homesites with new homes starting from the mid $500s. Lesleewood offers four two-story floor plans ranging from 2,500 to 3,000 square feet of living space, situated on 30-foot homesites. The Trinity ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo