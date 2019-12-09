Quantcast
Millennial Homeownership Rates Fell 20% In the Past Decade, ValuePenguin.com Study Finds (access required)

By: Staff Report December 9, 2019

After a decade's worth of demographic and economic shifts, the U.S. has seen significant change in the balance between renters and homeowners according to a new ValuePenguin.com report. Most notably, the study found that millennial homeownership rates fell 20% in the past decade. As the increase in renter households continue to outpace the growth of homeowners ...

