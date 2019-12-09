Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Inside Tract / Construction Employment Rises By 7,000 In September And 156,000 In 12 Months; Hiring Slowdown Likely Reflects Tight Labor Market, Not Slump In Demand  (access required)

Construction Employment Rises By 7,000 In September And 156,000 In 12 Months; Hiring Slowdown Likely Reflects Tight Labor Market, Not Slump In Demand  (access required)

By: Staff Report December 9, 2019

Construction employment increased by 7,000 jobs in September and by 156,000, or 2.1 percent, over the past 12 months, while the number of unemployed jobseekers with construction experience reached a record low for September, according to an analysis of new government data by the Associated General Contractors of America. Association officials said the modest increase ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo