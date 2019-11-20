Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Inside Tract / Redfin Report: People Who Bought Homes in 2012 Have Earned a Total of $203 Billion in Equity (access required)

Redfin Report: People Who Bought Homes in 2012 Have Earned a Total of $203 Billion in Equity (access required)

By: Staff Report November 20, 2019

People who purchased homes in 2012 have earned a total of $203 billion in home equity, according to a new report from Redfin (www.redfin.com), the technology-powered real estate brokerage. Individually, the typical homeowner who bought the year prices reached their lowest point following the Great Recession has earned $141,000, or 261 percent, in home equity. The ...

Tagged with:

Copyright © 2019 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo