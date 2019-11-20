Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Inside Tract / Existing-Home Sales Increase 1.3% in August (access required)

Existing-Home Sales Increase 1.3% in August (access required)

By: Staff Report November 20, 2019

Existing-home sales inched up in August, marking two consecutive months of growth, according to the National Association of Realtors®. Three of the four major regions reported a rise in sales, while the West recorded a decline last month. Total existing-home sales, completed transactions that include single-family homes, townhomes, condominiums and co-ops, rose 1.3% from July to ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo