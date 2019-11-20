Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Commercial Real Estate / Commercial Real Estate Market Bounces Back  (access required)

Commercial Real Estate Market Bounces Back  (access required)

By: Staff Report November 20, 2019

Ten-X Commercial, the nation's leading transaction platform powering 90% of all online commercial real estate sales, has released its Summer Commercial Real Estate Volume & Pricing Trends report. The analysis, which included data from the first two quarters of 2019, found that while Q1 2019 experienced a slowdown in deals, there was recovery in Q2. With ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo