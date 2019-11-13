Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Economy / U.S. Rents Accelerate While Home Values Return to Modest Growth (access required)

U.S. Rents Accelerate While Home Values Return to Modest Growth (access required)

By: Staff Report November 13, 2019

Home value growth returned to a steady pace in August after a slowdown in the first half of the year, according to the August Zillow® Real Estate Market Reporti. Quarter-over-quarter growth reached an annualized rate of 3.4%, up from 0.4% in May. The median U.S. home is now worth $229,600, up 4.9% from last August, the ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo