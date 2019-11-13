Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Inside Tract / It Pays to Shop for a Mortgage (access required)

It Pays to Shop for a Mortgage (access required)

By: Staff Report November 13, 2019

The typical home buyer spends more than four months shopping for the perfect place. They tour an average of more than four homes, attend two open houses and make two offers. That’s not to mention the hours spent browsing online listings. But most buyers don’t shop around for the best mortgage rate. And buyers who don’t ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo