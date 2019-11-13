Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Meckcetera / Garage door replacement cost vs. ROI (access required)

Garage door replacement cost vs. ROI (access required)

By: Laura Firszt November 13, 2019

Shopping for a garage door replacement? Good news! This simple upgrade reaps an excellent ROI when you sell, according to Remodeling Magazine’s highly regarded Cost vs. Value Report. However, be sure to do your homework first so you know exactly how big a bite that garage door replacement and installation will take out of your wallet. ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo