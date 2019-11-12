Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Meckcetera / When you engage an incompetent real estate agent (access required)

When you engage an incompetent real estate agent (access required)

By: Richard Montgomery November 12, 2019

We bought a home subject to obtaining a mortgage. Our Realtor drafted the contract with a 20-day drop-dead date on the inspection and appraisal. She pointed out we could jeopardize our deposit if we missed these dates. Then she delivered the documents to the bank five days late. She denied it, but the lender verified ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo