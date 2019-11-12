Quantcast
By: Staff Report November 12, 2019

JLL announced today that it has closed the $15.2 million sale of Ashley Plaza, a 160,356-square-foot super regional retail center in the central North Carolina community of Goldsboro. JLL marketed the property on behalf of the seller, RCG Ventures LLC. Medalist Diversified REIT Inc. purchased the asset.  Ashley Plaza is 98% occupied and anchored by Hobby Lobby, ...

