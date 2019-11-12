Quantcast
Home sales rise 10.8 percent across 16-county Charlotte region (access required)

By: Staff Report November 12, 2019

As fall and cooler weather settled across the Charlotte region, October home sales continued to sizzle, rising 10.8 percent year-over-year, with 4,284 homes sold according to data from Canopy MLS. Sales compared to the previous month (September 2019) rose 2.9 percent, with 122 more homes sold in October than September.  Pending sales counts still showed the ...

