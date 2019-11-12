Quantcast
Cushman & Wakefield Arranges 30,000 SF Lease in Charlotte for Segra Headquarters

By: Staff Report November 12, 2019

  Cushman & Wakefield has arranged a 30,000-square-foot lease for Segra’s headquarters at the Woodward Building at Ballantyne, located at 11215 North Community House Road in Charlotte.  Graham Stoneburner, John Christenbury and Keith Bell of Cushman & Wakefield represented Segra in the lease negotiations, and the landlord, Northwood Office, was self-represented by Kim Kendall. Cushman & Wakefield’s ...

