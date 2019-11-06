Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Inside Tract / Housing Affordability Outlook is Encouraging for Military Households (access required)

Housing Affordability Outlook is Encouraging for Military Households (access required)

By: Staff Report November 6, 2019

Active-duty military and veteran households are, on average, better able to afford housing than a typical U.S. household, according to a new Zillow® analysis. Nationally, it would take 29.6% of the typical household income to pay the median rent – just below the 30% rule of thumb for affordable housing. Active-duty military households would spend 24.9% ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo