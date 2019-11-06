Quantcast
Home / News / Fairway Investments Starts Construction at Birkdale Landing (access required)

By: Staff Report November 6, 2019

  Fairway Investments, LLC is pleased to announce the redevelopment of Birkdale Landing, a retail and office project located at the intersection of Sam Furr Road and Birkdale Commons Parkway in Huntersville, across from Birkdale Village. Owner and developer Fairway Investments is slated to commence demolition of three existing buildings at the 8.5-acre property early this fall. ...

