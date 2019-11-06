Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Inside Tract / Construction Employment Increases In 255 Out Of 358 Metro Areas In Past Year As Labor Shortages Likely Held Back More Hiring, New Survey Finds (access required)

Construction Employment Increases In 255 Out Of 358 Metro Areas In Past Year As Labor Shortages Likely Held Back More Hiring, New Survey Finds (access required)

By: Staff Report November 6, 2019

Construction employment grew in 255, or 71 percent, out of 358 metro areas between July 2018 and July 2019, declined in 56 and was unchanged in 47, according to a new analysis of federal employment data released today by the Associated General Contractors of America. Association officials said a newly released workforce survey they conducted ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo