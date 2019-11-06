Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Inside Tract / 3 Ways to Maximize Rents at Your Apartment Building (access required)

3 Ways to Maximize Rents at Your Apartment Building (access required)

By: Staff Report November 6, 2019

Investors in multifamily properties are often looking for ways to increase rents at their properties. In order to maximize rents, there are 3 things to remember before you advertise your next vacancy according to Carlos Azucena, founder of CFA Property Advisors of Marcus & Millichap. Do the Little Things Tenants don't want to show up to a ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo