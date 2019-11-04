Quantcast
November 4, 2019

As temperatures rise this summer, renters across the country might look for a swimming pool to cool off in. Having that pool just outside your door comes at a cost – a new HotPads® analysis finds that among the 50 largest U.S. metro areas, homes and apartments with pools rent for $70 more, or 4.5% ...

