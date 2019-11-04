Quantcast
Construction Employment Rises In October But Spending Drops In Latest 12 Months (access required)

By: Staff Report November 4, 2019

Construction employment increased by 10,000 jobs in October and by 148,000, or 2.0 percent, over the past 12 months, while construction spending decreased by 2.0 percent from September 2018 to September 2019, according to an analysis of new government data by the Associated General Contractors of America. Association officials said demand for construction is being ...

