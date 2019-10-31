Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Inside Tract / U.S. Housing Market Deja Vu (access required)

U.S. Housing Market Deja Vu (access required)

By: Staff Report October 31, 2019

Lower interest rates are prompting more buyers to come into the market, putting pressure on an already tight U.S. housing market and reversing 10 months of national inventory growth, according to realtor.com®'s July 2019 Monthly Housing Trend report released today. The report, which tracks key trends across the market, including the national median home price, ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo