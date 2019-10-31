Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Economy / U.S. Housing Inventory Tightens as Competition Heats Up (access required)

U.S. Housing Inventory Tightens as Competition Heats Up (access required)

By: Staff Report October 31, 2019

The U.S. housing market showed signs of becoming increasingly competitive as inventory continued to tighten with a drop of nearly 98,000 listings, compared to this time last year, according to realtor.com®'s October 2019 housing trend report* released today. At the same time, the inventory shortage compounded as homes flew off the market at a faster ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo