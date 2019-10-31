Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Inside Tract / Mortgage Rates Continue to Rise (access required)

Mortgage Rates Continue to Rise (access required)

By: Staff Report October 31, 2019

Freddie Mac has released the results of its Primary Mortgage Market Survey® (PMMS®), showing that the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage (FRM) averaged 3.78 percent. “This week marks the third consecutive week of rate increases, which hasn’t happened since April of this year. That said, purchase activity continues to show strength, indicating obvious homebuyer demand,” said Sam Khater, ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo