Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Inside Tract / More Retailers Need to Reboot their Real Estate, Advise Execs from A&G Realty Partners (access required)

More Retailers Need to Reboot their Real Estate, Advise Execs from A&G Realty Partners (access required)

By: Staff Report October 31, 2019

Retailers' timeworn approach to managing their real estate portfolios is badly in need of an update, write two experts from A&G Realty Partners in an opinion piece for Retail Dive. Chains in bygone eras could survive by running a competitor analysis once a year, shuttering the worst of their stores and winning a few concessions from ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo