Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Meckcetera / Can an agent add an addendum for extra commission? (access required)

Can an agent add an addendum for extra commission? (access required)

By: Richard Montgomery October 31, 2019

Reader Question: A home buyer offered us an amount that we liked. But there was an addendum by the buyer’s agent for an extra half-percent commission. We did not accept that and counter-offered. However, our agent told us the deal would not go through if we did not accept the request by the buyer’s agent. ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo