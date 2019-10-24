Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Inside Tract / HM Properties Opens Office in Lake Norman Area (access required)

HM Properties Opens Office in Lake Norman Area (access required)

By: Staff Report October 24, 2019

Valerie Mitchener, owner and broker-in-charge of HM Properties, has acquired Anchor Real Estate, LLC, in Mooresville, and will be adding a third office to its firm.  This approximately 2000 sq. foot office space in the Mooresville Commons Shopping Center is HM Properties’ third office and is located at 146 Mooresville Commons Way, Suite F, Mooresville, NC ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Mecklenburg Times 130 North McDowell St., Suite B,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo