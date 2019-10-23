Quantcast
SCHWAB-POMERANTZ: How Do Social Security Survivor Benefits Add Up? (access required)

By: Carrie Schwab-Pomerantz October 23, 2019

Dear Carrie: My husband and I are each getting Social Security based on our own work records. When one of us dies, will the survivor collect both benefits, or do we need to plan for substantially reduced income? -- A Reader Dear Reader: There's a misconception about survivor benefits that when both spouses are collecting Social ...

